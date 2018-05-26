﻿﻿ Twitter wishes Umar Akmal a Happy Birthday! | Pakistan Today

Twitter wishes Umar Akmal a Happy Birthday!

11 seconds ago BY Web Desk

It is the birthday of Pakistani right-handed batsman Umar Akmal today and his fans, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) wished the youngest of Akmal brothers.

Wishing him the birthday, PCB wrote: “100 in maiden ODI series, 100 on Test debut  Third highest individual innings in T20Is for  Pakistan. The second highest run scorer in T20Is for Pakistan. Best Batsman of 2016 Happy Birthday to the youngest of Akmal Brothers,

ICC wished him writing, “He has 5,737 international runs including 1,690 in T20Is, the second highest for Pakistan behind Shoaib Malik! Happy birthday !”

One of the fans wished Akmal’s with his statement against Pakistan head coach Micky Arthur: “Happy birthday Umar Akmal Muje Mikey ney Gandi Gandi Galya nikali hey”.

One user wished him and wrote: “Happy Birthday Umar Akmal. Such a great talent, I pray that you resume your form and fame which you once had.”

Akmal’s Fan Club wished him by calling him, “Happy 28th Birthday Hero of Pakistan”.

Another wrote: “Once upon a time there was a talented guy called Umar Akmal.”

One of the fans, wished junior Akmal birthday by pointing out his fitness issue, “Fitness problems otherwise A very talented young player…T20 WC Semi-final 2010 Vs Australia. T20 WC 2014 Vs Australia. My favourite performances from #UmarAkmal Happy birthday”.

And one fan gave a “breaking news” by writing, “Breaking news Babar azam ki jaga Umar akmal ko 2nd Test ke Liye select Kia Gaya ha”.



Related posts

Top