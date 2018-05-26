Twitter wishes Umar Akmal a Happy Birthday!

It is the birthday of Pakistani right-handed batsman Umar Akmal today and his fans, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) wished the youngest of Akmal brothers.

Wishing him the birthday, PCB wrote: “100 in maiden ODI series, 100 on Test debut Third highest individual innings in T20Is for Pakistan. The second highest run scorer in T20Is for Pakistan. Best Batsman of # HBLPSL 2016 Happy Birthday to the youngest of Akmal Brothers, @ Umar96Akmal”

ICC wished him writing, “He has 5,737 international runs including 1,690 in T20Is, the second highest for Pakistan behind Shoaib Malik! Happy birthday @ Umar96Akmal!”

One of the fans wished Akmal’s with his statement against Pakistan head coach Micky Arthur: “Happy birthday Umar Akmal Muje Mikey ney Gandi Gandi Galya nikali hey”.

One user wished him and wrote: “Happy Birthday Umar Akmal. Such a great talent, I pray that you resume your form and fame which you once had.”

Akmal’s Fan Club wished him by calling him, “Happy 28th Birthday Hero of Pakistan”.

Another wrote: “Once upon a time there was a talented guy called Umar Akmal.”

One of the fans, wished junior Akmal birthday by pointing out his fitness issue, “Fitness problems otherwise A very talented young player…T20 WC Semi-final 2010 Vs Australia. T20 WC 2014 Vs Australia. My favourite performances from #UmarAkmal Happy birthday”.

