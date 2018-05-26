﻿﻿ Twitter reacts to ex-ISI chief being summoned by Army over ‘Spy Chronicles’ | Pakistan Today

Twitter reacts to ex-ISI chief being summoned by Army over ‘Spy Chronicles’

35 mins ago BY Web Desk

After the release of his book titled ‘Spy Chronicles’, which was co-authored by a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief, Lieutenant-General (R) Asad Durrani was called upon by the Pakistan Army to give an explanation.

Following this ‘#AsadDurrani’ and ‘Spy Chronicles’ have spread like wildfire on Twitter and Pakistanis have taken to social media to express their views on the matter.

Here is what the citizens are saying:

Saad Rauf said, “No one is above Pakistan’s interest, whether a civilian or a military man.”

Nouman said, “RAW made a Pakistani General write a book in favour of their country and then refused a visa to him to attend its launch.”

Anjum Kiani said, “Durrani and Daulat both should have given their respective GHQ’s the opportunity to review the contents and sign them off, as this is standard protocol the world over when books are written by sensitive figures whether it’s in the UK or US and both may not have followed code of conduct.”

Aftab Khan said, “Durrani must be answerable to his institution and we Support Pakistan Army for this great act.”

Aadil Aamir said, “The Pakistan Army has proven that it believes in the rule of law by summoning Durrani for the book he wrote and Pakistanis are proud once again.”

Jareer did not want to pay for the book and tweeted, “PDF of spy chronicles anyone? Please don’t make me buy it from Amazon and give that man a profit.”

