SMBB staff stage protest over non-regularisation, non-payment of salaries

KARACHI: The staff of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre on Saturday staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) for regularisation of their jobs and release of eight-month salaries.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans entitled with slogans demanding regularization of the lower staff, the release of funds for salaries, ensuring justice for medical staff and others. The nurses, paramedical staff, ward boys, technicians, computer operators and other lower staff have not been regularised on their posts despite the passage of two years.

The staff has also been deprived of salaries since eight months.

The staff members have been facing financial problems and great hardships due to non-payment of salaries. They said SMBB administration had regularised doctors on their posts but nurses and other support staff are still working on contract.

Provincial Nurses Association (PNA) Sindh General Secretary Atta Rajpar demanded from the Sindh government to regularise the nurses and other support staff. He said funds for salaries of staff should be released on an immediate basis or otherwise, the protest demonstration would be held throughout the province.