Six dead in head-on collision between two cars in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Six people died two other injured in a head-on collision between two cars at the Mehran National Highway near Sethraja in the late hours of Friday.

According to details, a car was going to Shikarpur from Karachi when it collided with another car coming from the opposite side.

Resultantly, six people died while two others were injured.

The victims were identified as Lal Muhammad Shaikh Riaz Shaikh, Ghulam Muhiyaddin and Munawar Shah of Shikarpur, and Muhammad Ibrahim Rind, Ghulam Nabi Rind, Ali Madad Rind of Khairpur Nathan Shah.

The bodies were sent back to their home districts after postmortem while the injured were shifted to the local hospital for treatment.

Reckless driving was termed cause of accident.