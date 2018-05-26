Sindh CM gives presentation to Bilawal on budgetary provisions

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the development sector generates employment opportunities, rotate capital in the economy and creates development activities.

He expressed these views while giving a pictorial presentation to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in a specially organised programme here at the CM House today.

He added that the policy makers always attach priority to the development sector, however, it depends on the availability of funds after the allocation of operational expenditures of a government such as payment of salaries and utilities

He said that it is the priority of the government to establish the basic infrastructures of the country so that they act as a catalyst for the domestic and foreign investments.

The programme was attended by former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial ministers, Planning Development (P&D) chairman and principal secretary to CM, senior journalists and anchor persons.

EDUCATION:

He said that budgetary provision has been enhanced from Rs.120,502.386 million in 2013-14 to Rs.205,019.621 million for 2018-19, which is 71 per cent increase. He added that more 20,000 new posts were created during the last five years. Over Rs23.87 million were utilized for the repair & maintenance of Schools and colleges, he informed Bilawal.

HEALTH:

The chief minister said that the budgetary provision for health sector has been enhanced from Rs36,400.538 million in 2013-14 to Rs99,537.270 million in 2018-19. This shows an increase of 174 percent. He added that the 38,010 new posts were created during the last five years. The Repair & Maintenance budget of Health facilities has been increased from Rs256 million in 2013-14 to Rs1.28 billion in 2018-19 (this shows a 500 percent increase).

Grant to National Institute Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) enhanced from Rs400 million to Rs8.870 billion, grants to SIUT enhanced from Rs2 billion to Rs5.6 billion and grant to PPHI enhanced from Rs2.26 billion to Rs5.84 billion.

The management of health facilities became more effective through public-private partnership initiatives. He said that Accelerated Action Plan’s allocation enhanced from Rs2.4 billion in 2017-18 to Rs5.1 billion for FY 2018-19

LAW AND ORDER:

Talking about law and order, the chief minister said that budgetary provision has been enhanced from Rs54,429.334 million in 2013-14 to Rs113,640.708 million in 2018-19, which is a 109 percent increase.

The CM said that as many as 48,944 new posts were created during the past five years in Sindh Police. For Repair & Maintenance of Police offices and buildings, Rs2.339 billion was spent during the last five years.

During the last five years (2013-14 to 2017-18) the Special Security Unit has been strengthened with an investment of Rs672.672 million to Rs2.175 billion and then Rs8.785 billion for procurement of Arms & Ammunition.

Further, it was informed that Rs10.388 billion was provided for Operational Vehicles from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

In order to strengthen the Jails’ security, 1923 new recruitments were made, 14 Special Courts (Anti-Terrorism) were created with a cost of Rs7.539 billion in 2017-18. Human Rights Department was set up in Sindh with an allocation of Rs58.094 million in 2017-18.