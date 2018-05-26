SHO, 2 constables in Karachi suspended for alleged involvement in extortion racket

KARACHI: SHO [Station House Officer] Rao Shabbir, Constable Farzand Ali and Constable Rana Saleem were allegedly involved in an extortion racket and the three policemen were subsequently suspended.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amir Farooqi said that the officials would remain suspended until an inquiry into the matter was concluded.

DIG Farooqi said that a case was registered against the accused under Sections 385, 34 and 386 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 7-ATA.

“Rana Saleem revealed during the initial inquiry that the SHOs of Kharadar and Liaquatabad and another inspector were supporting him,” the DIG claimed.

DIG Farooqi also said that Saleem had claimed that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was also supporting his activities.