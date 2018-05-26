Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara lands in legal trouble over contract breach

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has been slapped with a legal suit over a dispute in dates for her debut film.

According to the Times of India, Bollywood filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose film Kedarnath has been facing troubles over differences with the producers, has sent a legal notice to Sara for signing another film before completing his Kedarnath.

The producer has also made Khan’s agent and a talent management company parties in the suit to restrain her from working for another film Simmba as it claimed that she had already committed dates to her debut film Kedarnath.

Guy In The Sky Productions Pvt Ltd which moved the High Court also wants the HC to direct her to not only honour her commitment but also give INR5 crore as damages. The question being raised in court is whether an actor can change dates already given and give them for another movie.

In the complaint, the producer alleged that Sara agreed to be the female lead for Kedarnath and that she will be available for the shoot as per an agreement made in September 2017. It further added that when informed in April that the shoot would continue through May till July 5, her agent said Sara will be unavailable in June since she has to go for another film. The complaint calls it a “breach” of the previous agreement .

A vacation bench at Bombay High Court heard Abhishek’s plea and set the matter for hearing on Friday.