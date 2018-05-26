Renowned novelist Mazhar Kaleem breathes his last

MULTAN: Popular Urdu novelist Mazhar Kaleem passed away Friday following a prolonged illness.

Kaleem was best known for the Imran Series – a series of Urdu spy novels originally created by Ibn-e-Safi.

One of the Urdu’s best selling spy novels, the series revolved around Ali Imran a comical secret agent who controls the Secret Service. The first book of the series, Khaufnaak Imarat, was published in October 1955.

In the works, Imran appeared as a solo detective, however, later in the ninth book, Dhuaen ki Tehreer, he is portrayed as the chief of Secret Service as X-2.

He also served as the anchorperson of a Saraiki radio talk show from Radio Multan, Jamhoor-de-Awaz.

Kaleem’s funeral prayers will be offered Friday at Zuhr time at Multan’s Abdali Mosque.

Some of his popular works include, Makazonga, Sabolate Aager, Shogi Pama, Double White, Kaya Palat, Shalmaak, Bagop, Khamoash Cheikhein, Calendar Killer, Ganja Bhikari, Ladies Secret Service (Imran Fareedi Series), Black Prince, Aika Baan and Hara Kari.