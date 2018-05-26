PTI, Bilawal condemn mob attack on Ahmedi worship place in Sialkot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto condemned the mob attack on Ahmedi sacred and worship place in Sialkot.

A mob— allegedly comprising members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TRLY) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)— in connivance with the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and police officials attacked an Ahmedi place of worship and a sacred site in wee hours of Thursday.

A video making rounds on the social media shows the mob demolishing the place of worship, and another video shows a member of PTI, Hamid Raza, thanking the TMA, DPO Sialkot and district commissioner for their “support” in demolishing the Ahmedi property.

On its official Twitter handle, PTI condemned the attack and wrote: “PTI strongly condemns the targetting of Ahmedis in Sialkot. We demand the Punjab Govt to take severe action against whoever involved in this heinous crime and protect the rights of all religious minorities. # PTI”

PTI strongly condemns the targetting of Ahmedis in Sialkot. We demand the Punjab Govt to take severe action against whoever involved in this heinous crime and protect the rights of all religious minorities. #PTI — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 25, 2018

Furthermore, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also condemned the attack by stating, “Attack on Ahmedi place of worship outrageous & unacceptable. PPP @ Anny_Marri raised the issue in Senate & referred to HR committee. Perpetrators must be brought to justice. If a nation’s greatness is judged on how it treats its weakest members, the continuation of such acts embarrasses us all”.