PPP will not allow to divide Sindh, vows Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday vowed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will not allow dividing Sindh under any circumstances.

Speaking to media after appearing before the accountability court, Memon said that they will not let a new province to be formed in Sindh.

“The people of Sindh are ready to sacrifice their lives for their province,” claimed the former minister.

Talking about upcoming elections, Memon claimed that PPP will clean sweep if fair polls are held.

Earlier, during the hearing, the judge asked him about the facilities in the jail. “I have requested the provincial government for the provision of air coolers for jail. They will be distributed among all the jails of the province,” replied the PPP leader.

The hearing was adjourned till May 31.