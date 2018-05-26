PIA yet to pay salaries to players, including Sarfraz

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has not cleared salaries of several sportspersons on its payroll, including Sarfraz Ahmed, due to a glitch in the system, the national carrier said on Saturday.

A media report said that the two-month salaries were stopped from being transferred due to the players’ absence.

PIA’s hockey, football, and other sports players including many Olympians are yet to be paid by the international carrier. Salaries have reportedly been held due to absenteeism.

The national carrier, however, has maintained that the salaries have not been ‘deliberately’ withheld.

PIA Spokesperson Mashood Tajwar clarified that a glitch in the attendance system is the cause of the delay.

“The salary is withheld automatically due to a time management system where the players are marked absent,” he said.

Tajwar further stated that Sarfraz and other players are exempt from marking their attendance, however, their names are yet to be updated in the system which has led to the issue.

The issue will be resolved in a day or two, assured the PIA spokesperson.