Pakistan youngsters enter record books during Lord’s Test

39 mins ago BY News Desk

With a side that has five uncapped players for the England Test tour, Pakistan has made its way into the record books with the youngsters giving astonishing performances.

Pakistani players Mohammad Abbas and Shadab Khan have stunned the English side. Abbas now leads as the first Pakistani bowler to take 38 Test wickets in first seven matches.

19-year-old Shadab Khan is the second youngest batsman to score a Test 50 at Lord’s and youngest in the last 79 years.

Babar Azam’s 68 is the highest Test score in Lord’s history for a retired hurt batsman.

Pakistan also have a chance to make history as no visiting team in the last 106 years has won a Test at Lord’s in three days.

