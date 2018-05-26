Pakistan youngsters enter record books during Lord’s Test

With a side that has five uncapped players for the England Test tour, Pakistan has made its way into the record books with the youngsters giving astonishing performances.

The last spell from Mohammad Amir was 7-18-2. Probably his best spell in Tests since his return to international cricket #EngvPak #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 26, 2018

Pakistani players Mohammad Abbas and Shadab Khan have stunned the English side. Abbas now leads as the first Pakistani bowler to take 38 Test wickets in first seven matches.

19-year-old Shadab Khan is the second youngest batsman to score a Test 50 at Lord’s and youngest in the last 79 years.

Virat Kohli in England (Tests)

Innings: 10

Runs: 134

Avg: 13.4

Highest: 39

50s: 0 Shadab Khan in England (Tests)

Innings: 1

Runs: 52

Avg: 52

Highest: 52

50s: 1 pic.twitter.com/sHPdW2ULyD — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) May 25, 2018

Babar Azam’s 68 is the highest Test score in Lord’s history for a retired hurt batsman.

64th Test match for Azhar Ali – goes ahead of Majid Khan and into 15th on the all-time list for Pakistan.

60th Test match for Asad Shafiq – 18th on the all-time list for Pakistan and level with Ijaz Ahmed.#ENGvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/FD76ldfOWs — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 25, 2018

Pakistan also have a chance to make history as no visiting team in the last 106 years has won a Test at Lord’s in three days.