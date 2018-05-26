Murderer of Hindu trader, his son arrested

HUB: The police arrested murderer of a Hindu trader, his son, recovered murder weapon and looted cash here on Friday.

Accused Shehzad Sheikh had killed a Hindu trader J Paul Das and his son upon resistance during a robbery attempt near Gadani Morr on May 11, 2018.

A police team headed by DSP CIA Malik Abdul Sattar Rounjo and comprising SHO Hub city Attaullah Namani, Incharge CIA Hub Nabi Bux Rounjo and ASI Yaru Commando during a raid in Wandar arrested the accused Shehzad Sheikh and recovered murder weapon and looted cash from his possession.