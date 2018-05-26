Man kills brothers over property issue in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A man killed his brothers over a property issue in Islamabad, the police said, reported a local English newspaper.

According to the details, Sayedullah and Fazal Elahi were residing in a house in Sohan area. both have a dispute over the house and asked each other to leave the property after receiving their share.

After the regular quarrel, one of them involved their alder brother, who was residing nearby, to settle the issue.

On Friday, the older brother of the two came to their house to resolve the issue. During the discussion, Sayedullah lost his temper, pulled out a gun and opened fire on his brothers. He fled the scene after the incident.

The injured, Kaleemullah and Fazal Elahi, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.