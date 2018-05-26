Man gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Ali Afzal, a 30-year-old man, was gunned down in Orangi Town on Friday, according to police.

Afzal was killed in Arshi ground, according to reports.

The deceased had allegedly been involved in street crimes and had been arrested once before by police, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omar Shahid Hamid.

SSP Hamid added that Afzal had recently returned to Pakistan from Italy.

The SSP also claimed that an initial probe into the matter revealed that Afzal was allegedly killed by a close relative over a monetary dispute.