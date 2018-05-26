Man and woman killed for ‘honour’

CHAKWAL: In separate incidents, a woman and a man were killed for ‘honour’ on Friday, according to police.

Police also said that the man was gunned down while the woman was beaten to death.

The woman was beaten by her uncle and she died on the spot.

A police official said, “The family members of the deceased kept on trying to break into the room but by the time they managed to enter, the woman had died.”

In another incident, the deceased man married for the third time which enraged the woman’s brother.

Police have registered two separate cases pertaining to the incidents.