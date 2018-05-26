Lord’s Test: Pakistan finished with imposing 179 lead against England

Pakistan got all out on 363 as the third day of the Lord’s test match against England started on Saturday.

The tail-enders Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Abbas started the batting and took the lead to 179 runs from 166 before Mark Wood took the wicket of Abbas.

On Day 2, Pakistan again showed England how to play in their own conditions as they maintained their position dominant in the first Test at Lord’s. The tourists scored 300 runs in Friday’s play, going from an overnight 50 for one to 350 for eight at stumps on the second day of this two-match series.

That left them already 166 runs ahead of England’s meagre first-innings 184, with Pakistan having so far outplayed their hosts in all departments.

A quartet of batsmen made fifties, with England dropping four catches and missing one other obvious chance — a marked contrast to an impressive display by an often-criticised Pakistan slip cordon.

Their had been hopes a return home would boost Joe Root’s men as they looked to recover from series losses in Australia and New Zealand.

But after two days at the ‘home of cricket’, England were struggling to avoid a sixth defeat in eight Tests.