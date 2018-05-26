KP govt, opposition finalise Manzoor Afridi as caretaker CM

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and opposition on Saturday were able to come to an agreement on a name for the caretaker chief minister CM) for the province.

Local news sources report that Manzoor Afridi’s name was put forward for the position of interim CM by the KP government. The matter was finalised by KP CM Pervez Khattak and opposition leader in KP Assembly Maulana Lutfur-Rehman in person.

Afridi is a non-political figure who is originally from Khyber Agency in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). While most of his family is involved in business, his nephew Javed Afridi owns Peshawar Zalmi and his elder brother Senator Ayub Afridi works for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The KP government and opposition have come to a common conclusion regarding an interim chief minister for the second time. The first time being in 2013, when Amir Haider Hoti and former opposition leader, Akram Khan Durrani had agreed to the appointment of Justice (r) Tariq Pervez for the same position.