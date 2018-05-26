KP CM Khattak’s wife barred from boarding flight to US

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Khattak’s wife, Amira Khattak, was barred from boarding a flight to the United States (US) on Saturday.

According to local news sources, Amira Khattak was not permitted to travel to the US from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport as she was not in possession of the documents necessary to make the journey.

“The KP CM’s wife sought to travel on her US passport but she did not have a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) nor any Pakistani ID which is why she was sent back home,” reported a local news channel.

She was supposed to depart for the US on Emirates flight EK-637 at 9:00 am on May 26.