Parliamentary committee to get four names for caretaker PM

Khursheed Shah says one nominee each from PTI, MQM to be considered for committee membership

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that he will recommend to the parliamentary committee four names for the slot of caretaker prime minister.

He said that due to the failure in reaching consensus for the name of caretaker PM, the matter will now go before the parliamentary committee.

“I enjoy the mandate to suggest four names on the behalf of the opposition parties, but as a politician, I will take every one alongside me as usual,” he added.

He went on to say that Sherry Rehman and Syed Naveed Qamar will represent PPP in the parliamentary committee meeting while one nominee each from PTI and MQM will also be included in the parliamentary committee.

He said that he was optimistic that the parliamentary committee with consensus will decide the name for caretaker PM, but if it fails to do so, the election commission will decide it.

Earlier, the talks between the government, headed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and opposition, headed by Khursheed Shah, failed to decide a name for the caretaker PM.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Shah said that he will no longer hold any further meetings with PM Abbasi over the matter.

As the talks failed without a consequence between the government and opposition, a parliamentary committee will now be constituted by NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to choose the caretaker prime minister through a majority vote. The committee will have no more than 48 hours to appoint a caretaker prime minister, failing which the constitution empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to choose the interim premier.

During days of deliberations between the government and the opposition, PPP had nominated the names of former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jillani for the caretaker post. The contenders for the post also included the names of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Ishrat Hussain.

Among others, names of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, and former ambassador Abdullah Hussain Haroon were also under consideration for the caretaker slot.