Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Indian troops on Saturday martyred five Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of held Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service, the Indian troops martyred the youth in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district during a military operation.

Earlier, this month 10 Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian military in Shopian district and another was crushed by a military vehicle in Noorbagh area.

The Pakistan Senate, in response, unanimously passed a resolution three weeks ago strongly condemning the reign of terror unleashed by Indian military in held Kashmir.