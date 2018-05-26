GB opposition parties protest Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018

GILGIT: Thousands of people protested the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 (GBO) on Friday, according to reports.

The protestors said that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) should not be governed via presidential orders and it should be made a part of Pakistan.

GB Legislative Assembly Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shafi Khan said that the opposition parties would continue to protest until the government withdrew the order.

Khan added, “We have options such as boycott the assembly session, give a call for a strike across the region or observe the day as a black day.”

Similar sit-ins and protest rallies were held in Chalt Bazaar, Astore, Ghizer, Shigar, Kharmang and Ghanche.