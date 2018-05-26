Father files petition in court against son for ‘speaking to girls on cell phone’

LAHORE: A man filed a plea in a district and sessions court in Lahore pertaining to his “son talking to girls late at night from his mobile phone”.

Haji Sadiq, the father, said in his plea that he had tried to restrain his son from “gossiping” with girls late at night several times during the past few months but Irfan, his son, did not pay heed to his father’s instructions.

Sadiq claimed that Irfan continued this practice during the month of Ramazan as well.

Sadiq also said that he wanted his son to shift his focus to studies instead of talking to girls.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the SHO [Station House Officer] concerned to file a report against Irfan.