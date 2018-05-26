Famed comedian in dire need of help for paralysis treatment

KARACHI: Famed Pakistani actor Majid Jahangir of Fifty Fifty is in dire need of medical attention, reported a private media outlet on Saturday.

The comedian is in need of money for medical bills after he lost partial function of his body to paralysis almost three years ago. Some state officials had then stepped up to help him in his treatment.

Early Thursday morning, Junaid Akram, a stand-up comedian who looks up to Jahangir, urged his friends and followers on social media to come forward and assist the veteran actor in whatever way possible.

“I had been searching for Majid Jehangir for so long and this is how I’ve found him. He’s been my biggest inspiration in comedy. Seeing my hero in this state makes me feel really sad,” Akram wrote.