Fakhar Zaman’s new poetry book published

The new poetry book of the famous writer and poet Fakhar Zaman titled ‘Waqt Ko Tham Lo’ has been published.

Zaman is a famous Urdu, English and Punjabi poet and he has over 40 published books. Pakistan government has awarded him Hilal-e-Imtiaz and ­Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Furthermore, The Indian government gave him Shromni Literature Award in 2008.

The books, especially Punjabi novels, of Fakhar Zaman have been translated in several languages across the world. Numerous MPhil and PhD thesis have been done on literary work of Zaman in India and his books are also being taught in different universities of the world.