ECP to hold parliamentary parties’ meeting on May 31

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold a consultative meeting of all political parties having representation in the parliament on May 31.

According to ECP, the meeting will finalise the code of ethics for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents for upcoming General Elections 2018.

The commission has issued invitation letters to the heads of all parliamentary parties along with a draft copy of the code of ethics for political parties and contesting candidates. The draft copy will be helpful for political parties for having awareness and preparation for a consultative meeting.

BRIEFING ON GENERAL ELECTION PREPARATIONS

Meanwhile, a meeting was held here on Friday at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to receive a briefing on the preparations of the general election, 2018.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza chaired the meeting, which was attended by Secretary ECP and other officials of the commission.

Additional Secretary ECP briefed the meeting on arrangements of the general election and informed that majority work on election material and training of District Returning Officers have been completed.

The meeting was informed that training of Returning Officers will be completed by June 1, 2018, while the training process of Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers will start from June 25 and complete on July 15.

The Chief Election Commissioner stressed the need to maintain the quality of training process and expressed his satisfaction over on-going election preparations.