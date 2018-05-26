Director confirms Irrfan Khan is recovering, responding well to treatment

Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar confirmed that actor Irrfan Khan is responding well to treatment and is on his way to good health.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Sircar said, “I’ve been speaking to both Irrfan and his wife, he’s responding well to the treatment and trying to cope with the knowledge that he’s battling neuroendocrine tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday. I’m planning to visit him next month.”

He added that he hopes to roll his upcoming film with Khan by the end of this year, “but will wait till Irrfan is ready to shoot.”

Irrfan first told the world of his illness in March. However, at that point, it was not known what the actor had.

Later, he revealed in a Twitter post, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 🙂 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment in the UK and hopes to recover soon so that he can go back to “making films.”