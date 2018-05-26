Couples given right of separation in amended Hindu Marriage Act: report

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday amended the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2016, awarding the right of separation to both husband and wife in addition to ensuring the financial security of wife and children, according to a report in the local newspaper.

The Sindh Hindu Marriage Act, 2016 (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is the last bill of the provincial legislature, which is finishing its five-year term on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Nand Kumar, presented the bill saying that the passage of the legislation would benefit the Hindu community as a whole, particularly women and children who had been denied those rights for decades in the absence of such a law.

He said the majority of Hindus in Pakistan lived in Sindh, thus the provincial government should be keen in developing the complete Hindu marriage law, which would benefit people of the community.

The house was informed that matrimonial issues in the Hindu community were on the rise since the past few years and a large number of cases were seen in Sindh.

“These cases are exploited due to the non-availability of law, resulting [in] decision of their own choice through panchayat and jirga, without considering the rights of women, children and their livelihood,” he added.

Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro and Leader of the Opposition Khwaja Izharul Hasan supported the bill.

The law says: “Either party to Hindu marriage, whether solemnised before or after commencement of this Act, may present a petition to the court praying for decree of judicial separation.”