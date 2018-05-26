‘By no means are we out of this game’, says Jonny Bairstow

LONDON: Jonny Bairstow, the England wicket-keeper batsman, insisted that the hosts were “still definitely in it”, despite being behind the eight ball at the end of the second day’s play between England and Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday 25 May, reported ICC.

Having bowled out England for just 184 in their first innings, Pakistan, driven by half-centuries from Azhar Ali (50), Asad Shafiq (59), Babar Azam (68 retired hurt) and Shadab Khan (52) helped the visitors pile on 350/8. They go into the third day with a lead of 166 runs.

England did stage a comeback of sorts late in the day with James Anderson picking up two quick wickets, but the first-innings difference is certain to hurt them. Bairstow, though, remained positive about his team’s chances in the Test.

“You don’t want to be looking back – you want to be looking forward,” he said. “Those last two wickets at the end have put us in with a real fighting chance.

“Days three and four are potentially the best time to bat on this wicket. In the middle two innings, if we can gain parity with their score, then we’ve got an opportunity to bowl them out for 180 when it’s potentially the worst to bat, in the last. There’s no reason why we can’t [do that].

“By no means are we out of this game.”

For England, Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers finishing with figures of 3/73 in 22 overs while Anderson also returned three wickets.

“The guys put in a serious shift today,” said Bairstow. “We beat the bat a lot. They applied themselves and bowled with great skill. Unfortunately, we did put a couple of chances down, but that happens.”

England were guilty of five dropped catches – three by Alastair Cook at slips alone. Bairstow, however, didn’t think the fluffed catches were due to lack of practice or changes in fielding positions of the catchers.

“It’s not from [lack of] practice, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’m sure you saw over the days leading in the amount of practice we’ve done. If you can put your finger on it you’re welcome to come and join us in practice. You see the hard graft the guys are putting in with the catching.”

Pakistan, meanwhile, insisted they weren’t taking anything for granted despite their lead.

“Obviously we’ve got in a good position now – but there’s a long way to go,” said Azhar Ali, whose 50 at the top of the order was crucial in laying the platform. “A Test match win never comes that easy. We know we’ll still have to play good cricket to win this one.

“First two days were really good for us, especially yesterday the way the bowlers restricted England to 184, and then every batsman that went in and fought.

“The conditions weren’t that easy and we were playing against a good quality English attack. You will see a lot of 50s and 60s. Obviously as a batsman, you want to score a 100, but in this case, I think everyone contributed to the team’s cause and that was really heartening to see.”