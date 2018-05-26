As many as seven die in road mishap in Khairpur

As many as seven people were killed and two others received injuries injured in a collision between two high-speeding cars on the Mehran Highway near Khairpur on Friday, a private news outlet reported.

One of the cars was heading its way from Nawabshah to Khaipur while the other had was going from Khairpur and was headed towards Kot Diji.

Four people died on the spot and five were critically injured who were shifted to hospitals in Setharja and Gambat, where three succumbed to their injuries while two are in critical condition and efforts are being made to save their lives.

“Both cars were over speeding and rammed into each another. The collision resulted in the death of seven people” said police.

“The impact caused a loud explosion and both cars were destroyed,” the police added.

Relatives of the deceased have taken the bodies of victims back to their respective hometowns.

The deceased are said to be residents of Nawabshah and Khairpur.