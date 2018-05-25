VIDEO: Sikh cop saves Muslim man from mob attack in India

The video of a Sikh police officer saving a Muslim man from an angry lynch-mob in Uttarakhand is being shared widely on social media. The police officer identified as Gagandeep Singh is seen using his body as a shield for the Muslim man.

On Tuesday, the officer had responded to alerts about trouble in an area near a prominent temple in Ramnagar, where a group was attacking a Muslim man seen with his Hindu girlfriend.

In the video, it was seen that the mob started heckling the Muslim man and even slapped him. But, before anything serious could happen, Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh hugged the Muslim man tightly to save him from being attacked. The mob was heard asking for the ID of the Muslim man during the video as well. The mob was seen criticising Gagandeep Singh for saving the man.

“Pyaar aa raha hai bohot aapko, kis baat ka pyaar kar rahe ho?”, said a man belonging to the mob.

Soon after the mob realised that Gagandeep Singh won’t let the mob attack the man, the mob started yelling “Police prashasan murdabad”.

The couple under attack was taken to the police station, where the woman was handed over to her parents.