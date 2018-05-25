Victory for #MeToo movement as Weinstein surrenders to police

—Morgan Freeman apologises after several women accused him of sexual misconduct

—NYP to charge Weinstein with sexual assault offences

What appears to be a victory for the much-hyped #MeToo movement, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein—accused of multiple sexual offences— has surrendered to the police while famed Morgan Freeman has also apologised after at least eight women came out against him on Thursday.

WEINSTEIN TURNS HIMSELF IN:

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has turned himself in to police in New York, where he is expected to face sexual misconduct charges. The charges have not been announced but US media say some may relate to accusations by actress Lucia Evans.

Dozens of women have made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, against the 66-year-old. Though Weinstein has denied non-consensual sex and this would be the first time he has been charged.

The allegations triggered the #MeToo movement which sought to demonstrate and draw attention to the widespread prevalence of sexual abuse and harassment.

The charges will stem from an investigation made by a Manhattan grand jury. They have not been made official and the indictment depends on district attorney Cyrus Vance. According to a New York Times report, some of the charges relate to an allegation brought by Lucia Evans.

She detailed her accusations against Weinstein in an article in the New Yorker in October last year. It is not clear if he will face more charges brought by other accusers. It is known that New York police have been investigating allegations of rape made by actress Paz de la Huerta.

Weinstein is expected to have his mugshot and fingerprints taken at the police station. The Times said he would then be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court.

FREEMAN APOLOGISES:

US film star Morgan Freeman has apologised following allegations of sexual misconduct made by eight women and several other people.

One production assistant accused Freeman of harassing her for months during filming of bank robbery comedy Going in Style, CNN reported.

She said the 80-year-old touched her repeatedly, tried to lift her skirt and asked if she was wearing underwear.

Freeman apologised to “anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected”.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” he said in a statement.

Making women feel uncomfortable was “never my intent”, he said.

He is the latest well-known Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual misconduct after allegations of sex attacks by producer Harvey Weinstein led to the development of the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment.