United despite differences

34 mins ago BY
  • The government and opposition jointly pass Fata reforms bill

Eight days before the end of  its tenure of the National Assembly passed the 31st Amendment bill approving FATA’s merger in KP. As the bill  required a number of constitutional amendments, it  could be passed  only with a vote of 228 members. While the opposition came in full force, it took the government more than an hour  before  it could muster the required  number of PML-N MNAs.  The bill was passed by 229 votes. Among the votes cast against it was one from  a PTI MNA and that too despite the presence of Imran Khan in the House. Sometime back the government appeared double-minded on account of opposition from  two of it staunchest allies but it felt encouraged by the support given to the merger by the NSC and went  the whole hog  for the passage of the bill.

One of the nightmares for the government was to gather the required two thirds majority  to pass the constitutional amendments. The record of the attendance of PML-N MNAs in the NA during the last five years has been dismal, leading frequently to  a lack of quorum. The government had managed to pass the  federal budget by no more than a simple majority.  It passed the test posed by the constitutional amendments  by the skin of its teeth as the  FATA  merger bill  received just one vote more than the minimum needed.   While the PML-N lacked full attendance, the opposition was present in the House in  strength. The JUI-F which opposed the merger calling it a part of a foreign agenda and the PKMAP which considered it against the will of the Fata people staged a walk out.  The wild card MQM finally voted for merger despite ‘principled opposition’ to it, for the sake of political unity

The bill will have to be passed by the  Senate today before it can become a law. To implement it urgently, the KP assembly has to approve it with a two-thirds vote  before the expiry of its term on May 28. An over-confident CM Khattak has promised to get it through on time. The claim will be tested within the next few days.



