Terrorist killed by security forces during raid near Mastung

QUETTA: During a raid near Mastung by the security forces, a terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire.

The raid was conducted after security forces received a tip-off, according to Frontier Corps (FC) spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that during an exchange of fire between FC personnel and terrorists, the terrorist, who was also a member of a banned outfit, was killed.

Earlier on May 16, security forces killed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s (LeJ) Balochistan chief during an operation in Killi Almas.

While on May 17, terrorists retaliated by attacking the FC help centre in Quetta.