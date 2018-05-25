SHC perturbed over failure of officials to locate ‘missing’ persons

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) expressed anger at the joint investigation team (JIT), the provincial task force (PTF) and police for not making any headway towards the recovery and tracing the location of ‘missing’ persons.

Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar heads the two-judge bench of the SHC that is hearing the case.

The bench remarked that the authorities concerned were submitting similar reports on every hearing.

The bench also directed all authorities concerned to hasten their efforts to trace the ‘detainees’ and submit a substantial report by June 21.