‘Sanju’s’ new poster reveals Sonam Kapoor’s ‘crazy, romantic look’

While Sonam Kapoor’s role in Sanjay Dutt’s much-awaited upcoming biopic, Sanju, is still speculated, the makers of the film have dropped a new poster which features the actor alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the poster, the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani wrote, “A still from Sanju’s crazy romantic love life! #SanjuTrailer out in 5 days on May 30th.”

Sonam Kapoor also shared the poster with the same caption.

The look sported by both Sonam and Ranbir in the new poster is quintessentially late 80s and early 90s.

It was earlier believed that Sonam will be essaying the role of either Madhuri Dixit or Tina Munim, both of whom Sanjay dated early in his career. However, the new poster has done nothing to satisfy our curiousity and we are still unsure of her role.

Nonetheless, one thing is for sure: Sonam’s role is central to the movie. She is the first actor, besides Ranbir who is essaying Sanjay Dutt’s role, whose look has been released by the makers.

Talking about her short but significant role in Sanju, Sonam had earlier told DNA, “I have a small but important part in the movie. It’s not what everyone is thinking. I am not playing an actress. I am not allowed to say anything about it. But it has been wonderful working with Rajkumar Hirani. He is one of the biggest reasons why I said yes to this film.”

This is Sonam and Ranbir’s first teaming after their debut film Saawariya, which released 11 years ago.