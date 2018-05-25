Russia’s Putin: US enforcement of own laws abroad unacceptable

ST PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was unacceptable for the United States to apply its own rules beyond its borders.

“We need to put an end to that, this is unacceptable,” Putin said at an economy forum in St. Petersburg.

Putin says efforts to set up summit with Trump beset by problems: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was ready for dialogue with the United States, but that a proposed summit between him and US President Donald Trump was not working out for now and was beset by problems.

Trump said in March that the two leaders would meet soon, but since then already poor ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated further over the conflict in Syria and the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said issues surrounding Iran, North Korea and fears of an arms race made it all the more important to hold a US-Russia summit.

“We are ready for dialogue with Trump,” Putin told the forum. “(But) for now it’s not working out. Many problems are arising.”

Putin praised Trump for fulfilling his pre-election promises in the United States, but made it clear he did not agree with his decision to pull Washington out of the Iran nuclear deal.

However, Putin said Trump had not closed the door to talks on the issue or a new agreement with Iran, and said it was important for everyone concerned to keep talking. “All is not yet lost,” said Putin.

Putin calls US exit from Iran nuclear deal a dead-end: Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, said on Friday that unilateral steps taken by countries like the United States led to a dead-end and were always counter-productive.

Speaking in St Petersburg at an economic forum, Putin said Washington’s flip-flopping on international agreements after the election of new US presidents generated mistrust.