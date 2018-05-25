Rabbani criticises former spy chiefs for co-authoring book

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday criticised the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to co-author a book.

A book titled Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace was co-authored by former chief of India’s spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AS Dulat and ex-chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (r) Asad Durrani and has recently been published.

While addressing a Senate session, Rabbani said, “It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book.”

Rabbani further lashed out saying that had a civilian or a politician teamed up with a counterpart to write a book, he would have been labelled a traitor.

The book has been making headlines this week even before it hits shelves and is the first-ever effort by two former chiefs of rival spy agencies to jointly write a book.