Producers postpone release of ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’

KARACHI: Producers of the upcoming multi-starrer Parwaaz Hai Junoon, inspired by the Pakistan Airforce, have delayed the release of the film due to overcrowding of films at the box-office on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking on this latest development, producer of PHJ Momina Duraid said, “There are six films releasing this Eid and currently our industry is not strong enough to support the release of so many films together. It is indeed a reason of concern for all the producers as it will be difficult for the films to break even if released together, considering the number of screens and shows available.”

She further added that “In the broader interest of the industry, M&D Films has decided to pull out from the Eid race although PHJ is all set to hit theatres as per the initial schedule. We strongly feel that this is the right thing to do in

the current scenario and as members of the fraternity, we need to put aside personal agendas and

support each other in order to achieve the greater goal.”

Previously, the film was also embroiled in a legal controversy after a stylist sued the production house for not giving him his due credit. According to reports, a court stayed the release of the film. However, the team behind the film made no comments on this development.

Based on Pakistan Air Force, the Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan and Ahad Raza Mir-starrer will now be released on Eidul Azha 2018 worldwide. This put this competition with the multi-starrer Jawani Phir Nai Aani 2 and Mehwish Hayat-Fahad Mustafa’s Load Wedding.

The Pakistani box-office will see the release of six Pakistani films including Mahira Khan’s 7 Din Mohabbat In. Along with that Salman Khan’s Race 3, the third installment in the Race franchise is also slated to have an Eid release.