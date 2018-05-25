Policeman killed, another injured in DI Khan

A policeman was killed while another was injured in Dera Ismail Khan when their squad came under attack on Friday.

According to initial reports, the squad was attacked by unidentified assailants near Baloch Hotel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa town, killing Constable Irfan and injuring Constable Qaiser.

Last month, a policeman and two others were injured when unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at a police check post in the town. The injured, a police constable and two passers-by, were transported to the area hospital for treatment.

The attackers managed to flee after the attack.