PML-N, opposition fail to agree on caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee will decide the name of a caretaker prime minister as the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition parties failed to reach a consensus over the matter, reported a local media outlet.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday told reporters in his chamber on Friday that there would be no more meetings between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and him for a caretaker PM.

The announcement came just a day after the meeting between the Abbasi and Khursheed was cancelled to deliberate over the matter.

According to Shah, the ruling party had backed off from its earlier stance on the names for a caretaker prime minister.

“Initially, the PPP was willing to nominate retired judges for the caretaker premier but the PML-N insisted that retired judges should not be nominated for the post, so we changed our mind and nominated Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani,” he said.

Shah further claimed that the ruling party later changed its stance and insisted on the names of retired judges.

He further said that he will be leaving for his hometown in the evening. After returning on Monday, he will send the two proposed names to National Assembly speaker, Shah added.

The opposition leader said he will also write a letter to the prime minister, informing him about the reservations of the PPP.

The term of the current government expires on May 31, after which the caretaker set-up will be put in place to hold elections which are expected to be held in July.

In an earlier meeting, the premier and Shah had agreed that they would not disclose the names of their respective nominees for the office of caretaker prime minister till last moment in order to avoid “controversies” over the names.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already warned that if the government and the opposition failed to reach an agreement on the name of a caretaker prime minister, a bipartisan committee of lawmakers will be created to resolve the matter. If that committee is also unsuccessful, the matter will be referred to the ECP, which will then pick a name of its own choosing.