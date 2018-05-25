Pakistan calls for solving Kashmir, Palestine disputes for world peace

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to solve international disputes for the sake of world peace.

She urged that the Kashmir and Palestine conflicts are resolved at the earliest.

“Gone are the days when the impact of armed conflicts on civilians was limited to collateral damage,” said Maleeha Lodhi.

According to her, the modern-day armed conflicts paint a bleak picture of humanity due to targeted attacks, sexual violence, forced conscription and indiscriminate killings.

“These crimes continue to be perpetrated in Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir, two of the oldest disputes on the agenda of this Council,” said the Pakistan envoy.

Earlier, on May 6, Indian troops opened fire on hundreds of people who pelted them with stones as they carried out an operation against militants in Kashmir. This left five civilians dead and more than 50 people injured.

Kashmiris have been fighting against Indian rule since the late 1980s in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which is the only Muslim majority state in mostly Hindu India.

India accuses Pakistan of covertly supporting the long-running separatist insurgency. However, Pakistan denies involvement and calls for resolution of the conflict.