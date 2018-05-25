Naeemul Haque says Imran Khan ‘praised’ him for slapping Daniyal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Naeemul Haque said in a TV interview late on Thursday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had lauded him for slapping Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz in a TV talk show.

A video clip of the talk show shows Haque slapping the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and saying, “How dare you call me a thief, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Later, the PTI leader explained in another interview, “This person attacked Imran Khan’s character and he kept doing it and then lying, and when he called me a thief, slapping him was a natural response.”

Haque also claimed, “Imran Khan praised me, saying that I did the right thing because he had been spitting venom for a long time.”

“All PTI’s supporters have lauded the move,” Haque added.

Earlier in 2011, Haque threw a glass at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Jameel Soomro.