﻿﻿ #MorganFreeman trends on Twitter after accusations of inappropriate behaviour | Pakistan Today

#MorganFreeman trends on Twitter after accusations of inappropriate behaviour

26 mins ago BY Web Desk

Just last night, news broke on the internet when yet another veteran of the Hollywood industry was accused by eight women for varying degrees of inappropriate behaviour and forms of sexual harassment.

As part of the investigation, CNN spoke to 16 people in total about Freeman that recounted multiple separate incidents of alleged misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

Eight women claimed to be victims of his behaviour, while the other eight claimed to have witnessed something inappropriate.

Seven of the 16 said that Revelations Entertainment, which Freeman co-founded with Lori McCreary, was a common home for Freeman’s unwanted comments. McCreary allegedly witnessed at least one incident while also being the subject of demeaning comments from the actor, per CNN.

Following this, the actor apologised to the victims according to online sources.

Moreover, Twitter has seen the hashtag #MorganFreeman trend since then.



Related posts

Top