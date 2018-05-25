MorganFreeman trends on Twitter after accusations of inappropriate behaviour

Just last night, news broke on the internet when yet another veteran of the Hollywood industry was accused by eight women for varying degrees of inappropriate behaviour and forms of sexual harassment.

As part of the investigation, CNN spoke to 16 people in total about Freeman that recounted multiple separate incidents of alleged misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

Eight women claimed to be victims of his behaviour, while the other eight claimed to have witnessed something inappropriate.

Seven of the 16 said that Revelations Entertainment, which Freeman co-founded with Lori McCreary, was a common home for Freeman’s unwanted comments. McCreary allegedly witnessed at least one incident while also being the subject of demeaning comments from the actor, per CNN.

Following this, the actor apologised to the victims according to online sources.

Moreover, Twitter has seen the hashtag #MorganFreeman trend since then.

Well this is the most upsetting thing I’ve ever read. #MorganFreeman pic.twitter.com/4dY7FrpqiD — Jerry Browne (@jerrybrowne_) May 24, 2018

When I saw why Morgan Freeman was Trending on Twitter. #MorganFreeman pic.twitter.com/5VrS1n0WrV — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) May 24, 2018

When I saw why Morgan Freeman was actually trending. #MorganFreeman pic.twitter.com/0Vp23iZhbr — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) May 24, 2018

If #MorganFreeman gets locked up will he have to change his name .. he won’t be a freeman anymore pic.twitter.com/wMSc6ME6h2 — julie taylor (@cheekytaylor79) May 24, 2018

I love #MorganFreeman.

He’s my favorite actor that portrays the “wholesome morality” our society so lacks.

So I just can’t picture him saying, or doing anything inappropriate towards a woman…

But then again, my favorite “wholesome and moral” comedian was Bill Cosby. — A Liberal Marine (@USMCLiberal) May 24, 2018

Ima wait for the verdict. #MorganFreeman is a great man to me still I love him. We’ll see what the court rules. pic.twitter.com/N8Ti6WoNi4 — 🇵🇷Moonwalker88🇵🇷 (@Moonwalker881) May 24, 2018

Wanna believe Morgan freeman wouldn’t do what he’s accused of. but when 16 women come forward with similar allegations, I can’t defend one man, because of his status. The important thing now, is that the victims are heard and more importantly, actually listened to. #MorganFreeman — Ryan Morris (@Ryno_Charger) May 24, 2018