Man shot dead in targeted attack

LARKANA: A man was shot dead on Thursday and his cousin wounded in what seemed to be a targeted attack near Haider Brohi village on Airport Road, a local media house reported.

The wounded, identified as, Nisar Khuhawar, told the media that he was returning home to Arija village with his cousin, Amanullah Khuhawar when the attack took place.

Chandka Medical College Hospital

It was further reported that two armed men were chasing them on a motorcycle as soon as they left from Larkana and targeted them at a section of Airport Road near Haider Brohi village.

As a result, Amanullah was killed on the spot and Nisar was wounded, who is currently being treated at Chandka Medical College Hospital.

While talking to the media, Nisar said that the attackers sped away after shooting them.

Currently, the officials at Baqapur police station are investigating the incident.