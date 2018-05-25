Macron says EU committed to defense and security alliance with United States

ST PETERSBURG: French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Europe was not going to turn its back on its alliance with the United States on matters of defense and security.

Macron hopes Trump will return to Iran nuke talks: President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he hoped Donald Trump would return to Iran nuclear negotiations but that for now French companies would have to decide for themselves how to react to renewed US sanctions against Tehran. The French leader said he had a duty to keep working with the US president, describing his relationship with Trump as strong even if there are also “issues on which we have differences”.