Punjab precedes KP, Sindh in development, claims Shehbaz Sharif

NAROWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took a jab at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during his five-year tenure.

“I do not understand how opposition parties criticise us. Did Imran Khan make even one new hospital (in KP)?” Shehbaz said while addressing the inaugural ceremony at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Narowal. He added that Imran has ‘destroyed’ Peshawar.

The Punjab CM threw light on the development and health projects initiated in Punjab in comparison to other provinces. “They [PTI] used to call me ‘Showbaz Sharif’ and termed the Lahore Metro Bus project ‘jungla bus’ but now they are spending billions to make a metro bus for Peshawar,” he said.

“In KP, not one hospital university or college has been built in the last five years,” he said and added that Sindh is also in the same state.

“Just look at what has been done in Karachi. Even Sindh has been destroyed,” lamented the chief minister.

“We have completely transformed DHQ, CT Scan services will now be provided around the clock and we have also installed automatic surgical beds,” he said about the facilities specifically for Narowal.

Elaborating on the Punjab government’s focus on providing uniform facilities to the rich and poor, Shehbaz said, “Punjab government has initiated a new phase of public health in the country. Millions sacrificed so the poor could be provided quality health care.”

“Free treatment of kidney-related diseases and medicines are being provided in government hospitals across Punjab,” he further added.

“South and Central Punjab are equal for us,” concluded Shehbaz.