IHC issues written order in Ramadan transmissions case

ISLAMABAD: The divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued its written judgment on an appeal of Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) and local television channels regarding Ramadan transmissions.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC issued the written order in the case challenging the single member bench decision regarding Ramadan guidelines.

The order declared the Ramadan guidelines implementation committee, formed by single-member bench under the interior ministry, as illegal. The bench also declared invalid orders of single-member bench regarding submission of ten days implementation report to the court.

The order read that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has the power to issue directions regarding the media code of conducts and its implementation. It stated that the court could not play a role as a regulator of the body.

The PEMRA was the regulator body of television channels and it was its responsibility to ensure implementation of its code of conduct.

The court directed local TV channels to take necessary steps itself for their shows during the holy month.

It is reiterated that to ensure the concept of the Islamic way of life under Article 31 of the Constitution and promotion of Islamic culture is the foremost duty of PEMRA as is evident from the ordinance.

It further stated that the sanctity of month of Ramadan is to be maintained and in case, if there is any violation, action could be taken against the violators.

It is important to mention here that PBA and local television channels have challenged the single member bench verdict before the divisional bench.