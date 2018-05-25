﻿﻿ ‘#FauziaKasuri’ takes Twitter by storm | Pakistan Today

‘#FauziaKasuri’ takes Twitter by storm

18 mins ago BY Web Desk

Ever since Fauzia Kasuri resigned from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), #FauziaKasuri has trended on Twitter like wildfire.

Here is what the Pakistani Awaam, our very own political scientists, strategists and theorists have to say:

Yasir Ayoub tweeted, “The party which was accepting electables was not acceptable but the party who was absorbing target killers, extortionist and landgrabbers is acceptable and the Irony is unmistakable.”

Sadam Khan said, “Heartbroken, Saddened and Sorrowed to hear about PTI mother resignation and on my side, I request Mother Fauzia Kasuri to return back and IK to go bring her back.”

While Shaikh Ali Raza welcomed Kasuri to PSP and said, “Welcome Fauzia Kasuri to PSP Pakistan Family.”

Mehreen Sabtain had advice for the Khan and said, “Fauzia Kasuri’s resignation is a big loss to, she was a founding member of the party and IK must look into matters, some turncoats are trying to highjack his vision.”

Fahim Ahmed tweeted, “Heartly Welcome Fauzia Kasuri.”

Asl Bangash said, “You are still the mother of PTI Fauzia Kasuri.”

Some people trolled Kasuri and said, “What a fall, from a national party to a regional party.”



