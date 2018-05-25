‘#FauziaKasuri’ takes Twitter by storm

Ever since Fauzia Kasuri resigned from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), #FauziaKasuri has trended on Twitter like wildfire.

Here is what the Pakistani Awaam, our very own political scientists, strategists and theorists have to say:

Yasir Ayoub tweeted, “The party which was accepting electables was not acceptable but the party who was absorbing target killers, extortionist and landgrabbers is acceptable and the Irony is unmistakable.”

The party which was accepting Electables was not exceptable but the party who was absorbing Target Killers Extortionist, landgrabers. Is acceptable. Irony is unmistakable. #FauziaKasuri — Yasir Ayoub (@ranayasirayoub) May 24, 2018

Sadam Khan said, “Heartbroken, Saddened and Sorrowed to hear about PTI mother resignation and on my side, I request Mother Fauzia Kasuri to return back and IK to go bring her back.”

Heartbroken, Saddened and Sorrowed to hear about PTI mother @FauziaKasuri resignation. On my side I request Mother #FauziaKasuri to return back and IK to go for bringing her back. 😢 pic.twitter.com/5lVQNUaT57 — Engr. Sadam Khan (@sadamengr_) May 23, 2018

While Shaikh Ali Raza welcomed Kasuri to PSP and said, “Welcome Fauzia Kasuri to PSP Pakistan Family.”

Mehreen Sabtain had advice for the Khan and said, “Fauzia Kasuri’s resignation is a big loss to, she was a founding member of the party and IK must look into matters, some turncoats are trying to highjack his vision.”

#FauziaKasuri‘s resignation is a big loss to #PTI , she was a founding member of the party .

IK must look into matters, some turncoats are trying to highjack his vision . He shud value the top senior ppl & ask for their opinions in policy making . — Mehreen sabtain (@mehreen_sabtain) May 24, 2018

Fahim Ahmed tweeted, “Heartly Welcome Fauzia Kasuri.”

Asl Bangash said, “You are still the mother of PTI Fauzia Kasuri.”

U r still the mother of PTI #FauziaKasuri pic.twitter.com/CALpQAt0sh — αѕ।ғ βαηǥαѕħ 🔮 (@aasif85) May 23, 2018

Some people trolled Kasuri and said, “What a fall, from a national party to a regional party.”