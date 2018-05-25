CPEC to make Pakistan hub of economic activities, says Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the future of regional development and Pakistan would become the hub of economic activities and trade after the corridor was completed.

While addressing Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, the governor said, “There are many expectations from CPEC.”

“Balochistan is rich in natural resources and has a high geographical importance, which will create opportunities for investment and trade,” added governor Achakzai.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the governor and said that China held Pakistan’s friendship dearly.

The ambassador also apprised the governor about CPEC projects that were ongoing and those that were to be taken up in the future.